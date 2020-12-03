- Report: Cavs guard Darius Garland put on insane amount of weight over summer
- Updated: December 3, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers second-year guard Darius Garland reportedly gained a significant amount of weight this offseason.
Garland, 20, spent his time in quarantine working out with his dad and brother and put on 17 pounds.
Garland spent his time in quarantine working out with his dad and brother. He lifted almost every day and also jogged and road a stationary bike. He's now 192 pounds, up from 175 as a rookie
— Rick Noland MG/CT (@RickNoland) December 3, 2020
Garland taking serious interest in improving his body for this season is great news for Cavs fans.
As a rookie, Garland averaged 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
The No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft didn’t have a great rookie season, but it seems he is focused on making the adjustments to improve in his second season.
Garland reportedly was “far and away” the Cavs’ best player in their offseason bubble.
The Cavs can only hope that his work in the offseason can continue to carry over into the 2020-21 season when it begins on Dec. 22.
