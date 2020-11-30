- Report: Cavs hire 10-year guard to become new assistant coach
Report: Cavs hire 10-year guard to become new assistant coach
- Updated: November 30, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Greg Buckner as an assistant coach, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.
“The Cleveland Cavaliers have hired Greg Buckner as an assistant coach, league sources tell cleveland.com,” Fedor wrote.
“Buckner, who played 10 years in the NBA, began his coaching career in player development with the Houston Rockets in 2011, where he worked alongside Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for the first time. Following three seasons in that role, Buckner was elevated to assistant coach. Eventually, he joined Bickerstaff in Memphis, getting hired as an assistant shortly after Bickerstaff earned the Grizzlies’ interim head coaching gig in late 2017.”
The hiring makes sense, as Buckner and Bickerstaff have spent time together on the same coaching staff.
This season will be Bickerstaff’s first full season as the Cavs head coach. Cleveland had begun to turn around its 2019-20 season when Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein.
In his playing career, Buckner spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.
He averaged 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19.1 minutes per game during his career.
