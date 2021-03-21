Cavs insider expects Jarrett Allen to net $100 million contract extension from Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly are expected to offer center Jarrett Allen a contract extension worth close to $100 million.

According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavs have been clear that they intend to keep Allen despite the fact that he is a restricted free agent this coming offseason.

“In a word: Pricey,” Fedor wrote. “I’d expect Allen’s total number to creep close to $100 million, maybe even a bit north of that. Even though he’s a restricted free agent and the Cavs have sent clear signals that Allen isn’t going anywhere, the 22-year-old center will be one of the top free-agent targets. He’s a no-maintenance, ascending big who fits the modern era because of the vertical spacing he creates and a willingness to thrive without having plays for him. He also impacts winning at a high level. Who wouldn’t want him? Well, aside from Brooklyn.”

The Cavs acquired Allen in the four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this season.

Since joining the Cavs, Allen has appeared in 28 games and has made 17 starts.

He is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.8 blocks per game since joining the Cavs.

At just 22 years of age, Allen fits the timeline of the rest of the Cavs’ young core. Cleveland clearly envisions him fitting in well alongside Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro.

The Cavs are just 15-26 this season, but they have built a solid foundation for the future.