Kendrick Perkins delivers ludicrous take on Atlanta Hawks after Bogdan Bogdanovic acquisition
- Updated: November 25, 2020
Although the Atlanta Hawks have made some really nice moves over the past several days, few have been talking about the team’s prospects for this upcoming season.
Former Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim about the Hawks after they had acquired swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Bogdan and Trae might be the best scoring back court in the NBA this season!!! Carry on… https://t.co/gCTfDbWYpT
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 25, 2020
Bogdanovic is a young and emerging 6-foot-6 Serbian native who can play both the 2 and 3. He’s known for his 3-point shooting prowess, but he can also handle the ball and create for others.
This past season, he put up 15.1 points and 3.4 assists in 29.0 minutes per game for the Sacramento Kings.
After the Milwaukee Bucks had failed to land Bogdanovic in a sign-and-trade deal, the Hawks swooped in and offered him a four-year, $72 million contract.
The Kings had the right to match the offer since he was a restricted free agent, but they didn’t, and just like that, Bogdanovic was headed to Georgia.
The Hawks also acquired forward Danilo Gallinari, and as a result, they’re starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.
