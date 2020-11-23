 Celtics fans lose it via Twitter when they realize Tristan Thompson brings with him Kardashian family | Cavaliers Nation
The Boston Celtics signed former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson to a two-year, $19 million deal.

Thompson, an NBA champion, brings valuable experience and toughness to Boston’s frontcourt.

However, Boston fans have come to the realization that with Thompson comes the Kardashian family.

The reality stars are connected to Thompson due to his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

It seems that some fans aren’t too happy about the connections.

The Celtics are looking to make it to the NBA Finals after getting eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Thompson could help them get there, as he is coming off a fantastic season.

Last season, Thompson averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

While he may come with Kardashian ties, Thompson should be a major contributor to the Celtics in the 2020-21 season.

