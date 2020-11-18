- Cavs players react in jubilation to first-round pick of Isaac Okoro
- Report: Cavs could be landing spot for Celtics forward Gordon Hayward
- Report: Cavs and Knicks discussing trade ahead of NBA draft
- Police release terrifying photographs from site of Kevin Porter Jr.’s car crash
- Video: Kevin Love makes heartbreaking admission that he still has suicidal thoughts
- Report: Cavs looking to trade down in order to draft Obi Toppin
- Report: NBA executives don’t expect Deni Avdija to fall past Cavs
- Larry Nance Jr. hilariously reacts to sugar momma offering him $3K every weekend
- Former Cavs forward desperately begs for job in the NBA: ‘I’d play for free’
- Report: Kevin Porter Jr. accused of punching a woman in the face in downtown Cleveland
Cavs players react in jubilation to first-round pick of Isaac Okoro
- Updated: November 18, 2020
The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Isaac Okoro with the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and Cavs players are very happy with the selection.
There is A LOT of excitement inside Cleveland Clinic Courts right now.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 19, 2020
Welcome to the family @isaacokoro303 🙏🏽@cavs #NBA #NBAdraft2020 #nbadraft
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 19, 2020
OKORO!!! Let’s get ready to play some defense 💪🏽
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 19, 2020
ATL stand up welcome to the family ! @isaacokoro303 @cavs pic.twitter.com/qEeccIZOCE
— Collin 'Young Bull' Sexton (@CollinSexton02) November 19, 2020
Welcome to Cleveland @isaacokoro303!!!
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) November 19, 2020
Love it @isaacokoro303 https://t.co/QM0ASjbbcY
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 19, 2020
Okoro is a 6-foot-6 forward who played one season with Auburn University. In the 2019-20 season, he was named to the All-SEC Second Team, the SEC All-Defensive Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Okoro is known for his defense, as he can guard multiple positions. With the Cavs possessing perhaps their backcourt of the future in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, Okoro could slide into the 3 spot.
His defense will be particularly welcome given that the Cavs were the NBA’s second-to-worst defensive team this past season in terms defensive rating.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login