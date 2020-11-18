Cavs players react in jubilation to first-round pick of Isaac Okoro

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected Isaac Okoro with the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and Cavs players are very happy with the selection.

There is A LOT of excitement inside Cleveland Clinic Courts right now. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 19, 2020

OKORO!!! Let’s get ready to play some defense 💪🏽 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) November 19, 2020

Okoro is a 6-foot-6 forward who played one season with Auburn University. In the 2019-20 season, he was named to the All-SEC Second Team, the SEC All-Defensive Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Okoro is known for his defense, as he can guard multiple positions. With the Cavs possessing perhaps their backcourt of the future in Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, Okoro could slide into the 3 spot.

His defense will be particularly welcome given that the Cavs were the NBA’s second-to-worst defensive team this past season in terms defensive rating.