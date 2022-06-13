Report: Cavs among teams with ‘most serious interest’ in MVP of Israeli Basketball Premier League

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a big offseason ahead of them.

Last summer, the team made some massive moves by adding players such as Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley.

This summer, the moves the team makes could determine whether or not the Cavs finally get back to the playoffs next season. One such move could be acquiring former second-round pick Chinanu Onuaku.

Though Onuaku appeared in just six regular season games with the Houston Rockets during his first two NBA seasons, he has since gone on to play internationally and has made a major name for himself. In fact, he recently won the MVP award in the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

The Cavs are reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

“The [Boston] Celtics, according to EuroHoops.net, also plan to bring Onuaku to Boston for a look after the NBA Finals,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. “League sources say Cleveland, meanwhile, is among the teams that have registered the most serious interest to date after meeting with Onuaku in Israel.”

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center clearly has the size to be a force in the NBA. He averaged 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 Israeli Basketball Premier League regular season.

Of course, his numbers would likely take a dip if he were to face off against NBA talent. Beyond that, it is somewhat surprising to hear that the Cavs have major interest in a center. After all, the team’s frontcourt is already loaded with talent.

It’s possible that the Cavs’ interest in Onuaku offers insight into the team’s offseason plans. A player currently on the roster could perhaps soon be on the move, thus opening a spot for a new big man in the lineup.

Another possibility is that the team is simply doing its due diligence. After all, it is that level of due diligence that has helped the Cleveland front office become one of the better groups in the league today.