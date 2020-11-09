Report: Cavs were prepared to make run at Jerami Grant before NBA bubble breakout

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seriously trying to compete for a playoff spot next season.

As a matter of fact, the Cavs had their eyes on Denver Nuggets forward Jerami Grant before he took off in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

“Sources say the Cavs were prepared to take a run at free agent Jerami Grant before his bubble performance likely pushed him out of their price range,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported.

Grant, 26, is moving into the prime of his career.

The journeyman collected 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season. He played a pivotal role in helping the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals.

During the 2020 postseason, Grant averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the Cavs, it looks like Grant did enough in the playoffs to put himself out of their range when it comes to the kind of contract he will likely earn this offseason.