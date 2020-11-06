Basketball skills guru who’s trained LeBron James says Kevin Porter Jr. among ‘best iso wings’ in NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to have a strong second season in the NBA.

As a matter of fact, popular NBA trainer Chris Brickley recently gave Porter Jr. prominent praise.

Porter Jr., 20, is an integral part of the Cavs’ rebuild process.

The Cavs drafted the guard with the No. 30 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Porter Jr. averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his first year in the league.

Now, he’s looking to take his game to another level this season. After all, the Cavs have high hopes of reaching the postseason.

They finished in last place in the Eastern Conference last season. Porter Jr. will be a big part of turning the ship around and bringing success to Cleveland.

The 2020-21 season is expected to start before the end of the year.