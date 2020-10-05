Report: Cavs not committed to Collin Sexton and Darius Garland backcourt

The Cleveland Cavaliers have big expectations for their youngsters next season.

However, the team isn’t sold on the backcourt pairing of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland just yet.

“The Cavs aren’t fully committed to the Garland-Sexton backcourt yet,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote. “They need more time to evaluate the pairing, recognizing the many circumstances that went into Garland’s rookie-year struggles. But it’s hard to see the two undersized guards working unless the Cavs surround them with quality defenders.”

The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 season in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert wants to see the franchise fight for a playoff spot next season. Based on the way the Cavs played before the novel coronavirus shut down their campaign, they might have a strong chance of landing in the postseason.

Sexton, 21, had a breakout season. The University of Alabama product averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Furthermore, he led the team in scoring.

The guard put up a whopping 30.0 points per game in the month of March.

However, his backcourt mate in Garland did not product the same results. As a matter of fact, some numbers showed that Garland was the worst player in the association last season.

On the bright side, Garland has reportedly improved his game in a myriad of ways over the summer.

The 20-year-old Garland still has a ton of potential. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game during the regular season.