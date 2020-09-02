 Cavs Fans Livid After Team Decides to Honor Michael Jordan on Iconic Statement Edition Uniforms | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Media / Cavs Fans Livid After Team Decides to Honor Michael Jordan on Iconic Statement Edition Uniforms

Cavs Fans Livid After Team Decides to Honor Michael Jordan on Iconic Statement Edition Uniforms

Cavs Fans Angry at New Jersey

The Cleveland Cavaliers are courting controversy by tweaking their iconic black Statement Edition uniforms to pay tribute to one of the franchise’s most bitter foes, Michael Jordan.

Fans were quick to express their anger about the announcement via social media.

Jordan was a constant thorn in the side of the Cavaliers during his legendary career. He ended Cavs’ playoff runs multiple times during his time in Chicago.

The most painful of those playoff losses came in May 1989, when Jordan’s game-winning basket became ingrained in Cleveland sports lore as “The Shot.”

While the Statement Edition jerseys were first introduced in 2017, the black jerseys themselves had been worn previously by the Cavs, most notably in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In the final game of that series against Golden State Warriors, a trio of plays became forever embedded in the memories of Cavs fans everywhere.

LeBron James’ jaw-dropping block eventually led to Kyrie Irving’s clutch 3-pointer. Those massive plays were then followed by Kevin Love’s dogged defense to help give the Cavaliers their first title.

After all the initial backlash, it will be interesting to see if the Cavs decide to remove Jordan’s insignia from the organization’s most famous uniform.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login