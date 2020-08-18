Multiple Cavs Players Publicly Implore Franchise to Re-Sign Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers big men Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love recently made an impassioned plea for the franchise to retain Tristan Thompson, who can depart the team in free agency this offseason.

If you know basketball you’d understand how important a guy like TT is ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/TNVfaYStqn — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 18, 2020

In addition, former Cavs big man Channing Frye joined the recruitment effort.

The Cavs selected Thompson with the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has been with the organization for his entire career.

The veteran had one of the best seasons of his professional career this year. The 29-year-old finished the 2019-20 campaign with averages of 12.0 points, 10.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game.

While Thompson gave the Cavs stellar production this season, he wasn’t able to enjoy much winning. The Cavs concluded the season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Thompson reportedly requested a trade before the 2020 trade deadline. With the 2016 champion in the prime of his career, it makes total sense why he would want to play for a contender.

Yet, it appears he has changed his mind and is open to sticking around in Cleveland. The 6-foot-9 pro has reportedly warmed up to the idea of re-signing with the Cavs.

Thompson certainly doesn’t have to ask his teammates if they’d like him back.