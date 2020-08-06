- Cavs Forward Cedi Osman Seen Getting Touchy With Famous Actress
- Cavs Big Man Jordan Bell Reflects on Painful Series of Trades: ‘I Wanted to Fight Somebody’
- Video: Andre Drummond Drains Acrobatic 3-Pointer in Scrimmage
- Cavs Rumors: Growing Belief That NBA Won’t Create 2nd Bubble for 8 Eliminated Teams
- Report: Cavs Were ‘Livid’ to Be Left Out of NBA Bubble
- Larry Nance Jr. Deems Anthony Davis ‘Monstar’ After Huge Game in NBA Bubble
- Larry Nance Jr. Shares Emotional Message About Why He Feels Lucky to Be on Cavs
- Dylan Windler Offers Incredibly Positive Update on Injury Recovery
- Tristan Thompson Gets Hyped While Explaining Why LeBron James Is the Best Player in the NBA
- Larry Nance Jr. Breaks Down Why He’s a ‘Huge Fan’ of LaMelo Ball
Cavs Forward Cedi Osman Seen Getting Touchy With Famous Actress
- Updated: August 6, 2020
For members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA offseason has essentially already begun.
Cavs forward Cedi Osman looks to be enjoying the break quite nicely, as he recently posted a picture to his Instagram to seemingly show off his new flame, Turkish actress Ebru Sahin.
Sahin also posted a couple pictures with Osman, indicating that the two are both quite happy to show off what appears to be a blossoming romance.
Sahin is best known for starring in a number of television shows and films such as “Hercal,” “Suursuz Ask,” and “Yasak Elma.”
As for Osman, he is of course best known for his role on the Cavs.
Osman showed a lot of promise in the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in his second season in the league.
However, his production took a step back this past season. He averaged just 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Still, he was able to finish the shortened 2019-20 season on a high note by scoring in double digits in four of the Cavs’ five last games of the season. The uptick in production coincided with a marked uptick in usage.
Perhaps newly appointed Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff sees more in Osman than previous Cavs head coach John Beilein did.
Surely, Osman will look to bounce back next year for the Cavs. Until then, it looks like he’s enjoying himself just fine.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login