Report: Cavs Member Praises Collin Sexton, Boasts He Has ‘Exceeded All Expectations’
- Updated: July 20, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers youngster Collin Sexton had a breakout campaign this season.
The guard grew in a variety of different ways. In fact, one member of the organization gave Sexton extremely high praise, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
“Collin has exceeded all expectations,” one member of the organization told Cleveland.com. “He’s been incredible for us. A true cultural leader.”
The Cavs drafted Sexton with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. After some bumps in the road during his first season in the league, Sexton had a terrific second season.
The 6-foot-1 pro led the Cavs in scoring with 20.8 points on top of 3.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game. In addition, he shot a respectable 47.2 percent from the field.
Before the novel coronavirus shut down the season, the guard was playing some of the best basketball in the association in March. Sexton averaged a sizzling 30.0 points per game in March.
If Sexton can keep up up the hot play, he will be able to lead the Cavs to the success. In fact, the Cavs have high expectations for next season.
The Cavs concluded the 2019-20 season in last place in the Eastern Confernce with a 19-46 record.
