Kendrick Perkins Urges Pacers to Sign Former Cavs Guard to Replace Victor Oladipo

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that the Indiana Pacers should sign former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas.

With the Pacers losing Vic and Lamb they need to sign this man…Low Risk for High Reward!!!! https://t.co/v3Wwjsjzq7 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 5, 2020

The Pacers will be without the services of star Victor Oladipo and veteran Jeremy Lamb when the 2019-20 season resumes in Orlando, Fla. later this month.

Thomas, 31, is eligible to sign with a team as a replacement player.

The former All-Star has bounced around the league in recent years. His best stint came with the Boston Celtics.

In fact, the 5-foot-9 guard put up 28.9 points and 5.9 assists with the Celtics during the 2016-17 season. However, Boston shipped him to Cleveland in the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade in the summer of 2017.

Dealing with injuries, Thomas was not able to find his footing during a short stint in Cleveland. The veteran has since played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

Now, Thomas has a chance to potentially rejuvenate his career if a team chooses to pick him up.

The journeyman has career averages of 18.1 points, 5.0 assists and 2.5 boards per game.