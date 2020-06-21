- Andre Drummond Hypes Up Darius Garland After He Breaks Ankles in Scrimmage Video
- Why Cavs Have Extensive Knowledge on Deni Avdija Because of J.B. Bickerstaff
- Report: Cavs Continue to Use Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum as Model for Darius Garland, Collin Sexton
- Tristan Thompson Reminisces on Cavs Championship as ‘Legendary Father’s Day’
- Numbers Show That Cavs Rookie Darius Garland Was NBA’s Worst Player This Season
- Trae Young Explains How Kevin Love Helped Change His Life by Speaking Out About Mental Health
- LeBron James Celebrates Arrests in Murder of Teenager Na’kia Crawford in Akron, Ohio
- Report: New York Knicks Interested in Hiring Former Cavs Head Coach
- NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Says He Feels ‘Attacked’ and ‘Scapegoated’
- Kevin Durant Humiliates Kendrick Perkins After He Goes After Kyrie Irving
Andre Drummond Hypes Up Darius Garland After He Breaks Ankles in Scrimmage Video
- Updated: June 21, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Andre Drummond is a big fan of guard Darius Garland.
After seeing a video of Garland light up defenders on social media, Drummond hyped up the youngster on his own Instagram Story.
Garland, 20, was the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Although he was a lottery pick, Garland didn’t have the greatest first season in the league. He put up 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game this season.
Recently, one Cavs insider broke down some advanced stats that indicated that Garland was the worst player in the NBA this year. Yet, the Cavs still have high expectations for the Vanderbilt University product.
Furthermore, Drummond has his point guard’s back as well.
The 26-year-old Drummond was only able to play in a handful of games in Cleveland this season.
The Cavs acquired the big man from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick in February.
In a Cavs uniform, he posted 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in eight games this year.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login