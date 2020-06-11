- Darius Garland Shows Off New Tattoo Tribute to Hometown and Game of Basketball
Darius Garland Shows Off New Tattoo Tribute to Hometown and Game of Basketball
- Updated: June 11, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland showed major love to his hometown of Gary, Ind. as well as the game he loves by getting a tribute inked on his skin.
View this post on Instagram
What. A. Day. Got to tattoo @darius_garland from the @cavs and I’m beyond honored to do it for him especially with it being something to pay tribute to his hometown. Thank you for the trust 🙏🏼 [email protected] • #tat #tattoos #rednimbustattooclub #murfreesborotattoo #murfreesboro #mtsu #nashville #nashvilletattoo #tennessee #blackandgreytattoos #bng #blackandgrey #realistictattoos #realismtattoos #dynamicink #cavaliers #dariusgarland #thecavs #basketball #nba #davincineedles #bishoptattoosupply #swashdrivebrush #tatsoul #tattooartist #jakethetattooer
The Cavs selected Garland with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
While the youngster didn’t have a spectacular rookie campaign, he definitely showed flashes of brilliance. The sharpshooter averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 boards in 30.9 minutes per game this season.
Ever since four-time MVP LeBron James departed the team for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, the Cavs have been trying to rebuild the franchise.
The franchise’s young nucleus comprises of Garland, Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and a couple of other players.
The franchise will now have to wait for the 2020-21 season to continue its young core’s development. Since the Cavs weren’t one of the 22 best teams in the league, they were not invited to be a part of NBA’s resumption plan.
However, the organization is reportedly among the excluded teams fighting for a chance to play basketball in some form or another.
Cleveland finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-46 record.
