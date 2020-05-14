 Tristan Thompson Reveals His Biggest Concern in Resuming NBA Season | Cavaliers Nation
Home / Media / Tristan Thompson Reveals His Biggest Concern in Resuming NBA Season

Tristan Thompson Reveals His Biggest Concern in Resuming NBA Season

Tristan Thompson Cavs

The 2019-20 NBA season has been suspended for over two months, but talks about resuming the season have ramped up in recent days.

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson gave his thoughts on the league potentially returning to play.

Thompson may be right, but he has also considered the risks of the NBA returning.

He said that his biggest concern would be bringing the COVID-19 virus home, which is a concern in all sports looking to return or start their seasons.

The Cavaliers sit at 19-46 and are in last place in the Eastern Conference, so the while the playoffs are out of reach, finishing the final few games could benefit Thompson.

Currently in the final season of a five-year, $82 million contract, Thompson could be entering a rather uncertain free agency this offseason.

Thompson was having a solid season before the suspension, averaging a career-high 12.0 points to go with 10.1 rebounds per game.

The resumption of the season could help him build on that success prior to entertaining the open market.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login