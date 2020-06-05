- Larry Nance Jr. Sends Optimistic Message to Fans as Cavs Season Ends
- Report: Cavs 2019-20 Season Officially Over With Major NBA Announcement
- Report: Cavs Player Reacts to Team’s Season Likely Being Over
- Kevin Porter Jr. Depicts Powerful Image of Cavs Jersey Honoring George Floyd
- Report: Cavs Now Have Highest Odds to Receive No. 1 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft
- Kendrick Perkins Destroys James Dolan for Remaining Silent Amidst Civil Rights Protests
- Cavs Star Kevin Love Reacts to the Death of His Godfather Wes Unseld
- Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Other Cavs Players Unite in Support of Black Lives Matter
- J.R. Smith Says Cavs Told Him ‘One Person Doesn’t Define Our Team’ After LeBron James Left
- Darius Garland Organizes Cleanup in Downtown Nashville After Bouts of Vandalism and Destruction
Larry Nance Jr. Sends Optimistic Message to Fans as Cavs Season Ends
- Updated: June 5, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. posted a message on his Instagram thanking fans for their support this season.
Nance said that “the best is yet to come” in his post, showing that the Cavs are more determined than ever to get back to their winning ways in the 2020-21 season.
This past season was a rough one for Cleveland, as it went just 19-46. The team parted ways with first-year head coach John Beilein before the end of the season, but things started to change when J.B. Bickerstaff took over.
The Cavaliers were 5-6 in 11 games under Bickerstaff, prior to the NBA suspending the season in March.
Nance had recently made comments stating his desire to return to games this season, but with the NBA going with a 22-team return plan, Cleveland was left out.
The 27-year-old had one of his best seasons this year, averaging a career-high 10.1 points along with 7.3 rebounds per game.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login