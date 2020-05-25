J.B. Bickerstaff on Collin Sexton: ‘You Will Not Find a Guy Who Is More Serious About His Game’

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is a huge fan of sophomore Collin Sexton.

The general boasted to NBA Radio on Sirius XM about Sexton’s seriousness and dedication to the game.

“One thing about Collin that everybody in the basketball world should know is you will not find a guy who is more serious about his game and more serious about getting better than Collin,” Bickerstaff said. “It is remarkable to me to see a kid at his age who already has that type of focus and that type of work ethic. I mean, honestly, like it’s second to none to anybody that I’ve ever been around, and you can see why he improves. He wants to get better and his work ethic and his just tenacity for the game of basketball has helped him grow immensely in short periods of time.”

Sexton, 21, was on a tear before the novel coronavirus halted the 2019-20 regular season.

As a matter of fact, he was playing some of the best basketball among the entire association following the All-Star break. The youngster averaged 30.0 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in March.

On the season, the 6-foot-1 pro is putting up 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He has emerged as one of the finest young stars in the league.

Recently, Sexton declared that the Cavs are going to work hard to make the playoffs next season.

Having a tremendous coach like Bickerstaff is crucial to building important habits and setting the right foundation. While the sample size is small, Bickerstaff has portrayed he can connect with the team’s young players and produce wins.

There is no official timetable for when the 2019-20 season will resume.