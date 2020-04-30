- Kevin Love Posts Incredible Tribute to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan
- Report: Cavs Plan to Shuffle Positions Internally in Wake of Brock Aller Joining Knicks
- Report: Scottie Pippen Nearly Joined LeBron James on Cavs in 2007
- Skip Bayless Uses LeBron’s Past Coaches to Support Claim of Michael Jordan Being G.O.A.T.
- Larry Nance Jr. Says NBA Wants to Resume Season in June
- Isaiah Thomas Reminisces on Stacked Cavs Squad He Was Part of During 2017-18 Season
- Report: Cavs Get Green Light From State to Resume Workouts at Team’s Facilities
- Kendrick Perkins Gets Crucified as He Leaves Stephen Curry Off List of Top 5 Point Guards of All Time
- Craig Ehlo Blasts Ron Harper for Saying He Should Have Guarded Michael Jordan in 1989 Playoffs
- Kevin Love Pays Incredible Tribute to 2020 Hall of Fame Inductee Kevin Garnett
Kendrick Perkins Gets Crucified as He Leaves Stephen Curry Off List of Top 5 Point Guards of All Time
- Updated: April 30, 2020
On Thursday, former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins faced criticism for leaving Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry off his list of top five point guards of all time.
My Top 5 Greatest PGs of All-Time…
1. Magic Johnson
2. Isiah Thomas
3. John Stockton
4. Chris Paul
5. Gary Payton
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 30, 2020
Curry, 32, is considered a lock to be on the illustrious list by most experts.
The 6-foot-3 guard has gone to five NBA Finals, won three championships and earned two MVP awards.
As a matter of fact, he became the first player in NBA history to be named MVP by unanimous vote in 2016. Over the course of the same year, Curry led the Warriors to the best regular season record (73-9) ever during the 2015-16 campaign.
Furthermore, Curry has redefined the game of basketball. The prolific sharpshooter has obliterated all kinds of 3-point records.
The transcendent talent owns three of the top four spots for most 3-pointers made in a season, including a whopping 402 triples during the 2015-16 season.
As great of a basketball mind Perkins is, he is going to have a difficult time defending his claim.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login