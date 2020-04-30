Kendrick Perkins Gets Crucified as He Leaves Stephen Curry Off List of Top 5 Point Guards of All Time

On Thursday, former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins faced criticism for leaving Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry off his list of top five point guards of all time.

My Top 5 Greatest PGs of All-Time… 1. Magic Johnson 2. Isiah Thomas 3. John Stockton 4. Chris Paul 5. Gary Payton — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 30, 2020

Curry, 32, is considered a lock to be on the illustrious list by most experts.

The 6-foot-3 guard has gone to five NBA Finals, won three championships and earned two MVP awards.

As a matter of fact, he became the first player in NBA history to be named MVP by unanimous vote in 2016. Over the course of the same year, Curry led the Warriors to the best regular season record (73-9) ever during the 2015-16 campaign.

Furthermore, Curry has redefined the game of basketball. The prolific sharpshooter has obliterated all kinds of 3-point records.

The transcendent talent owns three of the top four spots for most 3-pointers made in a season, including a whopping 402 triples during the 2015-16 season.

As great of a basketball mind Perkins is, he is going to have a difficult time defending his claim.