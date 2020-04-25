Kevin Love Pays Classy Tribute to ‘Best Power Forward Ever’ Tim Duncan

Since the NBA was forced to shut down its 2019-20 season due to the novel coronavirus, players have been very upfront about how much they miss the game.

Over the weekend, Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love touched on how he’s missing basketball and reflected upon the greatness of the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

More specifically, Love looked back at facing off against Hall of Fame inductee and San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.

Love has always had a way with words, and his message to Duncan certainly proves that. Moreover, his message makes it clear how special the brotherhood within the NBA is for Love.

Surely, many power forwards currently in the league learned a lot from Duncan. Throughout his career, he managed to dominate on both ends of the floor.

While Duncan’s NBA playing career has come to an end, Love is simply hoping to get his started back up sooner rather than later.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA has been on pause since the middle of March.

According to some rumblings around the league, if the NBA does decide to continue the 2019-20 campaign, play will begin immediately with the playoffs. That would mean that the Cavs’ own season would be over.

If that ends up being the case, Love will have to wait many more months until he is able to take an NBA court once again.