Larry Nance Jr.: ‘I Have Zero Interest in Anything Basketball-Related Right Now’

With the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season still uncertain, the level of interest in getting back on the court for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is apparently nonexistent at the moment.

The 27-year-old Nance appeared on the “Locked On Cavs” podcast with co-hosts Chris Manning and Evan Dammarell and spoke on a number of different topics such as soccer and dealing with Crohn’s disease.

In discussing the possible resumption of play in the NBA, Nance indicated that any basketball-oriented topics aren’t at the forefront of his current thinking.

“I have zero interest in anything basketball-related right now,” Nance said. “Nobody should be. That’s not where we’re at right now. I don’t even know what I would have to see to go back to want to play, but I do know we’re very far from it. “Obviously, being one of the people that would be more affected by this. I’m not going back (to playing) anytime soon. I think the league is pretty certain we’re not going back anytime soon.”

The NBA announced a suspension of all games on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are many uncertainties as to when the risk to public health will be eliminated, allowing for play to resume. The possibility exists that both the remainder of the regular season and the postseason will be canceled.

At the time of the work stoppage, Nance was averaging 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Nance’s role with the Cavaliers could take on added importance if Tristan Thompson leaves in free agency this summer. In contrast to Thompson, Nance is under contract with the Cavaliers through the 2021-22 season.