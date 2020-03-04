Report: Multiple Stars Out for Cavs-Celtics Matchup Wednesday

The injury bug is in full effect in the NBA right now.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will be significantly shorthanded for their contest on Wednesday night.

The Celtics will be without stars Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker.

The Cavs will be missing their own share of key players as well.

Cavs starters Darius Garland and Andre Drummond will each miss his second straight game. In addition, veteran Tristan Thompson is considered questionable to play.

Nonetheless, the Cavs will play with no excuses behind bull dog Collin Sexton.

The sophomore has been carrying the Cavs lately with his strong play and leadership. He is averaging 20.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season.

As for the Celtics, they are expected to have emerging superstar Jayson Tatum play Wednesday. The 22-year-old put up a monster 30.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in the month of February.