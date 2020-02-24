Cavs News: Kevin Love ‘Probable’ to Return for Monday's Game vs. Miami Heat | Cavaliers Nation

When the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court against the Miami Heat on Monday night, veteran forward Kevin Love is expected to see action.

Love sat out the Cavaliers’ 124-105 loss to the Heat this past Saturday.

In the Cavs’ game against the Washington Wizards last Friday, Love only saw 23 minutes of action, scoring nine points and grabbing a rebound in the team’s 113-108 victory.

The 31-year-old Love also sat out his team’s final game before the All-Star break.

Prior to the end of the NBA trade deadline earlier this month, Love had been offered by the Cavaliers as a potential trade prospect. One of the reasons that no deal came about was because of Love’s checkered injury history, which includes last season in which he played just 22 total games.

Love is currently in the first year of a four-year contract extension that will pay him $120 million over the course of the deal.

This season, Love is continuing to provide solid production for the Cavaliers and is averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.