Report: Ante Zizic Out Indefinitely After Being Diagnosed With Vestibular Condition | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will remain off the court for the near future as he deals with an inner ear issue that has already caused him to miss the past five contests.

Zizic was diagnosed with a vestibular condition that began after he sustained a hit to his head during the Cavaliers’ win in Denver on Jan. 11. Since that time, the Cavs big man has been dealing with vertigo-like symptoms that have kept him on the sidelines.

Those symptoms for Zizic didn’t surface immediately, but have included dizziness and nausea. When he’ll will be able to come back is unknown as medical professionals continue to evaluate his symptoms.

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein is hoping that return comes as soon as possible, citing the big man’s effectiveness in the paint.

“It’s hard because he’s a ways away, it looks like,” head coach John Belein said of Zizic. “What I really like, he was rebounding, he flattens out really well and gets on the baseline and gives us more space. Our hope is John (Henson) will stay healthy now. Larry (Nance Jr.) certainly has been a good backup 5 when we needed him, but it doesn’t make us taller, that’s for sure, or having the girth we’d like to have.”

Zizic had seen more playing time in the games leading up to the injury, playing in at least 10 minutes in all but one of the previous four contests. For the year, Zizic is averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in his 16 games.

The Cavaliers will next be in action on Thursday night, when they host the Washington Wizards.

