Kevin Porter Jr. Sends Heartfelt Message to Cavs Fans After Injury News | Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. expressed his appreciation on social media for the support that he received from his fans after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

Thank you guys for the prayers & the support, love always 💙✨, We’ll be back! 🦍 — Kevin Porter Jr (@Kevinporterjr) January 6, 2020

The injury occurred when the 19-year-old fell to the floor during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He let out a loud scream as he was seen writhing in pain while clutching his left leg. When something like that happens, fans and experts alike automatically fear the worse.

News of an ACL tear or a similarly debilitating injury would not have been much of a shock.

According to a statement from the Cavaliers organization, however, Porter only suffered a left knee sprain which will require “treatment, rehabilitation and evaluation.”

The University of Southern California product is averaging 8.5 points on 43.9 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season.

While an injury is never a good thing, the fact that it is not overly severe is certainly welcome news.

Comments

comments