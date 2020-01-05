Video: Kevin Porter Jr. Lets Out Loud Scream as He Suffers Devastating Knee Injury | Cavaliers Nation

- Video: Kevin Porter Jr. Lets Out Loud Scream as He Suffers Devastating Knee Injury
- Updated: January 5, 2020
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough season so far.
On Sunday night, that bright light might have been snuffed out.
In the third frame of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Porter collapsed in pain after an apparent knee injury.
Kevin Porter Jr goes down on a non contact knee injury 🙁 prayers up pic.twitter.com/9v60SYKUO9
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 6, 2020
After the injury, he was immediately helped off the floor with help from the team’s staff.
Everybody from both teams huddled around Porter after he let out a loud scream. KPJ was helped off the floor with assistance. Will update when information comes available. #Cavs https://t.co/eNipCYq25R
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) January 6, 2020
Given the nature of Porter’s exit from the game, a season-ending injury certainly seems possible.
Hopefully that is not the case. This is a developing story, and more information will be offered when it comes available.
