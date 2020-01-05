 Video: Kevin Porter Jr. Lets Out Loud Scream as He Suffers Devastating Knee Injury | Cavaliers Nation
Kevin Porter Jr.

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Kevin Porter Jr. has been a bright spot in an otherwise tough season so far.

On Sunday night, that bright light might have been snuffed out.

In the third frame of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, Porter collapsed in pain after an apparent knee injury.

After the injury, he was immediately helped off the floor with help from the team’s staff.

Given the nature of Porter’s exit from the game, a season-ending injury certainly seems possible.

Hopefully that is not the case. This is a developing story, and more information will be offered when it comes available.

