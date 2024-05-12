Cavs Rumors

Report: Cavs being linked to Brandon Ingram

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Brandon Ingram

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned as a potential trade suitor for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Fit concerns about the games of Ingram, CJ McCollum and star forward Zion Williamson persist in New Orleans despite the Pelicans’ 49-33 record this season,” Stein wrote. “A handful of Eastern Conference teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta and Orlando) have already been mentioned as potential trade suitors for Ingram.”

Ingram, who is under contract for the 2024-25 season, would become an unrestricted free agent after that campaign.

If the Cavs decide to shake up their roster following the 2023-24 season, it’s possible they could pursue Ingram as a piece in their lineup. However, the future of guard Donovan Mitchell could play a major role in how the Cavs navigate this coming offseason.

Mitchell is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Cavs, but if he declines to do so, the team may need to look at trading him rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency down the line. Mitchell has a player option for the 2025-26 season that he could decline after the 2024-25 season to become an unrestricted free agent.

New Orleans has dealt with injuries to both Ingram and Williamson over the last two seasons, with Williamson missing the team’s entire playoff series this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram appeared in 64 games during the 2023-24 season, the most he’s played for New Orleans since the team acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade several seasons ago.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3-point range.

Since he primarily plays the small forward spot, he’d fit in the Cavs’ lineup whether they keep Mitchell beyond this season or not. In fact, he could be a solid complementary scorer next to Mitchell and Darius Garland given his size and scoring ability from all three levels.

For now, the Cavs are focused on making a deep run in the playoffs this season. They are down 2-1 in their second-round series with the Boston Celtics, but they have a chance to even the series in Game 4 at home on Monday night.

If Cleveland is knocked out of the playoffs by Boston, it’s possible that it will be more willing to alter the roster this offseason since it has failed to make a conference finals since trading for Mitchell prior to last season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cavs insider says Donovan Mitchell is ‘physically beat up and emotionally drained’
Cavs News
J.B. Bickerstaff Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff seemingly calls officiating into question after Cavs suffer brutal loss to Magic
Cavs News
Marcus Morris Cavs
Marcus Morris on Cavs fans: ‘I just wanted to get an opportunity to show why they love me and why I love y’all’
Cavs News
Emoni Bates Cavs
Emoni Bates signs off on idea that he could win Most Improved Player in 2024-25 NBA season
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?