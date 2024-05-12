Report: Cavs being linked to Brandon Ingram

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned as a potential trade suitor for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Fit concerns about the games of Ingram, CJ McCollum and star forward Zion Williamson persist in New Orleans despite the Pelicans’ 49-33 record this season,” Stein wrote. “A handful of Eastern Conference teams (Philadelphia, Cleveland, Atlanta and Orlando) have already been mentioned as potential trade suitors for Ingram.”

Ingram, who is under contract for the 2024-25 season, would become an unrestricted free agent after that campaign.

If the Cavs decide to shake up their roster following the 2023-24 season, it’s possible they could pursue Ingram as a piece in their lineup. However, the future of guard Donovan Mitchell could play a major role in how the Cavs navigate this coming offseason.

Mitchell is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Cavs, but if he declines to do so, the team may need to look at trading him rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency down the line. Mitchell has a player option for the 2025-26 season that he could decline after the 2024-25 season to become an unrestricted free agent.

New Orleans has dealt with injuries to both Ingram and Williamson over the last two seasons, with Williamson missing the team’s entire playoff series this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ingram appeared in 64 games during the 2023-24 season, the most he’s played for New Orleans since the team acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade several seasons ago.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3-point range.

Since he primarily plays the small forward spot, he’d fit in the Cavs’ lineup whether they keep Mitchell beyond this season or not. In fact, he could be a solid complementary scorer next to Mitchell and Darius Garland given his size and scoring ability from all three levels.

For now, the Cavs are focused on making a deep run in the playoffs this season. They are down 2-1 in their second-round series with the Boston Celtics, but they have a chance to even the series in Game 4 at home on Monday night.

If Cleveland is knocked out of the playoffs by Boston, it’s possible that it will be more willing to alter the roster this offseason since it has failed to make a conference finals since trading for Mitchell prior to last season.