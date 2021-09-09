Lauri Markkanen throws slight shade at Bulls while discussing why he’s happy to be on Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently acquired big man Lauri Markkanen from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal.

During the past two seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen’s role with the team continuously diminished. Last season, he was demoted from the starting lineup to the bench for the first time in his NBA career.

Markkanen threw some shade at the Bulls while speaking about what he is excited for in Cleveland.

“I feel like I get to play basketball the way I know rather than just having to play one role,” said Markkanen. “After talking with the coaching staff, I feel like it’s pretty free here.”

Although the 24-year-old figures to come off the bench with the Cavs, it seems like he is content with the many different roles he could end up playing for his new team. It will be interesting to see how he is able to contribute to the team.

The former first-round pick has career averages of 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Markkanen will surely be hoping that he can help the Cavs make it back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.