Cavs News

Cavs offer immediate update on Craig Porter Jr. after he exits with injury

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Craig Porter Jr. Cavs
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With multiple key players sitting out, the Cleveland Cavaliers were already undermanned going into their Sunday matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, the team took another hit after point guard Craig Porter Jr. sustained an injury in the first half of the regular-season finale.

An immediate update was offered on the rookie.

Porter exited after 10 minutes of action, finishing with two points, three rebounds and two assists. He was also a +8, helping Cleveland run to a 26-18 lead before he had to head to the locker room.

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert were among the players ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke about the many absences.

Hopefully, the Cavs can take care of business at home during the remainder of their matchup against the Hornets, especially if they wish to clinch the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They currently trail the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the standings by one game. Even so, there is still a scenario in which they can secure second place in the East.

If Cleveland defeats the Hornets while both the Bucks and Knicks lose, the three teams will end up tied in the standings. Because the Cavs would win the Central Division in such a scenario, they would nab the No. 2 seed, as the division winner is the first tiebreaker in the event of a three-way tie.

The good news for Cleveland is that it can finish no lower than fourth place in the East, which means it will definitely have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Even so, the Cavs might be more focused on getting back healthy bodies instead of thinking about what seed they’ll end up with at the conclusion of the regular season. After all, at full strength, the team has a fair chance of beating any opponent in the playoffs.

Cleveland is trying to prove that its letdown in last year’s postseason was nothing more than a fluke.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Dereck Lively II Dallas Mavericks
Emoni Bates lovingly joins NBA world in comforting Dereck Lively II after his mother’s death
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell makes admission about his body as Cavs look to clinch playoff spot
Cavs News
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell
Paul Pierce: LeBron James should consider being traded back to Cavs for Donovan Mitchell
Cavs News
Paul George Los Angeles Clippers
Multiple Cavs players openly question team’s defensive scheme from meltdown vs. Clippers
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?