Emoni Bates lovingly joins NBA world in comforting Dereck Lively II after his mother’s death

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Emoni Bates joined several NBA players in showing love to Dallas Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II and comforting him after he shared that his mother passed away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dereck Lively, II (@derecklively)

Lively’s mother dealt with a decade-long battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma before passing away on Friday.

Bates, Luka Doncic, Grant Williams, Trae Young and others showed support for the young big man.

A second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Bates also shared Lively’s Instagram post on his story as another way to show support for the Mavs rising star.

The Mavericks played the Detroit Pistons on Friday, and while Lively didn’t play in the game, he still showed up to support his teammates.

It was an incredible gesture from the youngster, and it was noticed by his teammates and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

“For his mom to pass this afternoon and then to come to work – he had every right to stay with his family and friends,” Kidd said. “But that just shows safe place. And to be with the team during the game, that shows who he is. He’s shown his strength that he’s going to push forward.”

A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Lively has appeared in 55 games this season, making 42 starts. He’s averaging 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 74.7 percent from the field.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this loss,” the Mavericks said in a statement. “On behalf of our organization and our team, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Drysdale family who are faced with an unimaginable loss. So much of Kathy, her strength, tenacity, and joy, is reflected in her son. She left an indelible mark on each of us within the Dallas Mavericks organization and all those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dereck and his entire family.”

It’s nice to see Bates showing support for his NBA colleague as he goes through a tough time. Bates has played a small role at times for the Cavs this season, as he has gotten more playing time in the G League. The team is hoping he can continue to grow after taking a shot on him in the 2023 NBA Draft.

As for Lively, he has been out of the lineup recently with a sprained right knee, but the Mavs are hoping that he can return to action for the playoffs. Dallas is set to play the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.

Hopefully, Lively can get through this tough time in his life with the support of his NBA colleagues, teammates and coaches throughout the rest of this season and beyond.