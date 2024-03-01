LeBron James and his wife heartbroken as their 1st-date location in Akron closes down

Former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah reacted on social media after learning that the location of their first date — an Outback Steakhouse in Akron, Ohio — has closed down.

Some time ago, Savannah James recalled the first date during an interview and shared a special moment that came from it.

“I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car,” she told Harper’s Bazaar years ago.

She continued.

“I’d totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me,” she said. “I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me.”

The couple met in high school and got married in 2013. The relationship between the two has served as an inspiration for many over the years.

It’s an exciting era for the James family, especially with Bronny James — the eldest child in the family — trying to reach the NBA. Bronny James is currently playing at the University of Southern California and could be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is in the midst of his 21st NBA season, and he’s still one of the league’s elite players. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 25.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game this season while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

His Los Angeles Lakers are 33-28 and currently hold the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. Earlier this season, they won the NBA Cup by emerging victorious in the league’s In-Season Tournament.

The future of the Lakers superstar is in question, as he could become a free agent this offseason. He has a player option on his deal for the 2024-25 season that he could decline.

There has been some speculation about the possibility of LeBron James returning to Cleveland before his career ends, but it’s unclear if that’s a realistic scenario. Earlier in his career, the 20-time All-Star helped the Cavs win their first NBA title, as the organization stunned the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

It may be a sad time in the James household amid the closing of Akron’s Outback Steakhouse, but LeBron and Savannah James will certainly be able to hold on to the memories of their first date forever.