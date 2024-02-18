Cavs Rumors

Report: Cavs linked to several players as potential buyout targets

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Seth Curry
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor linked several players to the Cleveland Cavaliers as potential buyout targets this season.

Fedor named Joe Harris, Furkan Korkmaz, Davis Bertans, Seth Curry and Evan Fournier as potential options. Some of those players have not been bought out of their current deals, and they would need to be by March 1 in order to be postseason eligible.

“Anyone signed in the buyout market would be nothing more than an insurance/depth/situational piece with a sporadic workload,” Fedor wrote. “Despite Cleveland’s 36-17 record and Eastern Conference contender status, willingly agreeing to be an end-of-bench cheerleader or part-time contributor is not very appealing — unless that guy has a flimsy market.

“Harris is an option. He could theoretically add shooting off the bench. The Cavs have monitored Korkmaz for years, even trying to sign him as a free agent in 2021 before he chose to re-up with Philadelphia.

“Keep an eye on Davis Bertans and Seth Curry if either guy receives a buyout from lottery bound Charlotte. Both fit Cleveland’s pass-happy, spaced-out, 3-point-centric system. Veteran Evan Fournier, currently in downtrodden Detroit, would be another possibility — although after being buried on the depth chart and miserable in New York, it’s hard to see him joining another team where he would collect DNPs.”

With the Cavs recently welcoming Darius Garland and Evan Mobley back into the lineup after they missed time with injuries, the team may not have a huge need to add a player through the buyout market.

While many of the players that Fedor mentioned are good outside shooters, the Cavs have a lot of shooting on their roster right now between players like Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Dean Wade and others.

It’s hard to see the team bringing in one of the players mentioned and having that player immediately fill a role with the franchise. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff may be more willing to play the guys that have been around all season – especially with the Cavs thriving as of late.

Cleveland has moved into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings at the All-Star break, and the Cavs have played well with Garland and Mobley both back in action.

After earning the No. 4 seed in the East last season, Cleveland could position itself in an even better spot this season.

There is still time for more players to be bought out of their deals by March 1, and it’s possible that if the Cavs have an injury before then, they’ll be more aggressive in landing a player that can factor into the rotation.

For now, it appears that the team’s focus would be adding a veteran shooter for depth ahead of the playoff push this season.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell apologizes to Cavs teammate after losing NBA’s 2024 3-Point Contest
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell inside Cavs locker room recently: ‘I’m happy as hell where I’m at’
Cavs News
Georges Niang and Coby White
Georges Niang on what he hopes Cavs teammates learn from his spat with Coby White
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA exec on Donovan Mitchell: ‘There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?