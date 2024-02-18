Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell apologizes to Cavs teammate after losing NBA’s 2024 3-Point Contest

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Alexis Reau/Presse Sports via USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell apologized to his teammate Sam Merrill after failing to win the NBA’s 2024 3-Point Contest.

Mitchell was eliminated in the first round after he registered just 21 points. The three players that advanced to the final round (after a four-way tie was broken) were Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard.

Lillard ended up winning the contest by hitting his final shot in the last round, giving him his second straight title in the competition.

Mitchell paid tribute to Merrill – his sharpshooting teammate – during the contest, wearing a jersey that said “Money Merrill” on it.

It’s cool of Mitchell to give his teammate some love during the league’s All-Star festivities, especially since Merrill has shown this season that he can shoot the ball at a high rate.

The Cavs sharpshooter has played in 37 games for Cleveland in the current campaign, shooting an impressive 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. A second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Merrill seems to have found a home in Cleveland after playing with the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies in the first two seasons of his career.

Merrill appeared in five games for the Cavs last season, but he’s seen his role expand in the 2023-24 campaign.

Mitchell’s decision to represent Merrill with his jersey in the 2024 3-Point Contest shows not only that he is a great teammate, but that Mitchell and the Cavs have some great chemistry going right now.

The team has climbed to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, and Mitchell was named to the All-Star Game this season to represent the franchise. He will participate in the Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup on Sunday night.

While Mitchell was unable to come through for Merrill and the Cavs in the 2024 3-Point Contest, he may get another chance to do so next season if he keeps shooting the ball well. Or, it’s possible that Merrill will find himself in the competition as well.

This season, Mitchell is averaging 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell inside Cavs locker room recently: ‘I’m happy as hell where I’m at’
Cavs News
Georges Niang and Coby White
Georges Niang on what he hopes Cavs teammates learn from his spat with Coby White
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
NBA exec on Donovan Mitchell: ‘There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends’
Cavs News
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell
Cavs announce partnership that will give fans 5 free upcoming games
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?