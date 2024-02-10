Report: Raptors could have new faces in action vs. Cavs

The Toronto Raptors could have some new players in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

Toronto made a deal at the trade deadline to acquire Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz, sending Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and a first-round pick to Utah.

While Olynyk and Agbaji did not suit up in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Friday, it appears that they have a chance to play against Cleveland.

Status alert: Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji available to make Raptors debut Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 10, 2024

It was suggested on Friday that it was more likely for both players to suit up against Cleveland given the quick turnaround from them joining the team.

A rep for the team informed us pregame that Olynyk and Agbaji would most likely not play tonight even though they are available. They had just landed in Toronto this afternoon and would be given the night to take it easy before tomorrow's game. https://t.co/lCp16FcgEC — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) February 10, 2024

Saturday’s matchup will be a bit of a full-circle moment for Agbaji, as he was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, the Cavs ended up trading him to Utah in the deal that brought Donovan Mitchell to the Cavs.

Agbaji has appeared in 51 games this season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s possible that the young wing will have a chance to see increased playing time in Toronto since the team looks to be going into a bit of a rebuild after moving O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in trades earlier this season.

As for Olynyk, he brings a steadying veteran presence to Toronto. The former lottery pick (No. 13 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft) is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range.

Toronto has really shaken up its roster this season, moving players like Siakam, Anunoby, Porter Jr., Lewis Jr., Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young in trades.

It’ll be interesting to see how both Olynyk and Agbaji factor into the Raptors rotation with it looking likely that they make their debuts for the franchise against Cleveland.

The Cavs are hoping to pick up a win and extend their winning streak to nine straight games. Cleveland currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland and Toronto are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.