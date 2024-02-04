Donovan Mitchell makes admission regarding his altercation with Zach Collins in Cavs-Spurs matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchel had a funny reaction on social media after getting into an altercation with San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins on Saturday night.

Donovan Mitchell EJECTED after altercation with Zach Collins 😳 pic.twitter.com/xLHOdC25Us — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2024

Mitchell was ejected after he took a hard screen from Collins and immediately got in the Spurs big man’s face, shoving him in the process. Collins was ejected as well.

During the play, it seemed like Collins gave a little extra on the screen, hitting Mitchell in the face with his elbow. The Cavs’ All-Star guard clearly wasn’t a fan of the play from Collins.

After the game, Mitchell took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his reaction to the play.

It appears the Cavs guard wishes he didn’t back down from Collins after his initial approach.

I ain’t really like how I backed up 😂😂 https://t.co/4bsdD9NDDc — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2024

It’s funny to see Mitchell make light of the situation after the game, as it clearly doesn’t seem to be too big of a deal for the Cavs star.

In the heat of the game, Mitchell was ready to give Collins a piece of his mind, but he was pushed away by Max Strus and immediately started to back up from the confrontation.

Cavs fans have to love that Strus was willing to step in and prevent his star player from getting into anything further with Collins.

Even though Mitchell was ejected, the Cavs still dominated the Spurs on Saturday night, winning 117-101 in San Antonio.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 31 points (shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3) to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. The Cavs also got big games from Jarrett Allen (26 points and 16 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (28 points and 10 rebounds) in the win.

A five-time All-Star after being selected to the game in the 2023-24 season, Mitchell is currently averaging 28.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest for Cleveland.

The Cavs are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’re on a five-game winning streak. The team jumped the New York Knicks in the standings after New York’s nine-game winning streak was snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Mitchell will look to keep the Cavs rolling – and avoid any ejections – when the team takes on the Sacramento Kings on Monday.