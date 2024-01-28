Teyana Taylor goes off on profanity-laced tirade after reports that Iman Shumpert shut off utilities on her and kids

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert’s soon-to-be ex-wife Teyana Taylor reportedly is accusing him of cutting off water and other utilities on her and their kids.

“In a new court filing, Teyana’s attorney says she woke up this month in the Georgia home they used to share, only to discover the WiFi and cable was cut off, and one day later, the water stopped running,” TMZ reported.

According to the TMZ report, the former Cavs guard moved out in October. Shortly afterwards, his brother informed Taylor that he’d be shutting off the power.

Taylor claims that since moving out, Shumpert has not paid any child support for their kids, which includes covering any of their food or clothing costs. It’s certainly a concerning situation if the well-being of the couple’s kids is in jeopardy.

“With the water, cable and WiFi now gone, Teyana’s attorney says they’re concerned he’s going to follow through and cut off the gas and electricity,” TMZ reported.

In addition, Taylor apparently is being left holding the bag for renovations the couple was doing on the home. Those renovations are expected to cost $200,000.

The divorce between Shumpert and Taylor is still pending, and the court reportedly put a standing order in place, which means that both parties are supposed to “maintain the status quo” when it comes to their finances and home.

Taylor went off on TMZ’s report of the court filings, calling it “misleading.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the court handles Shumpert’s actions — and if the former NBA star will be forced to give up a large sum of money to Taylor as a result.

Shumpert won a title with the Cavs in the 2015-16 season, and he played with the team for multiple seasons after being acquired from the New York Knicks in a trade in the 2014-15 campaign.

A first-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Shumpert last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season for the Brooklyn Nets. He only appeared in two games that season, averaging 5.5 minutes per game.

Shumpert played for the Nets, Cavs, Knicks, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings in his NBA career.

He reportedly made over $48 million during his NBA career.