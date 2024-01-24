‘He cheating on everything that moves’: Gilbert Arenas apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for Tristan Thompson

Former Washington Wizards star guard Gilbert Arenas apologized to Khloe Kardashian on behalf of Tristan Thompson’s suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

“Damn Khloe, I’m sorry baby girl,” Arenas said. “Goddamn, aye, when it goes down to just the word cheating, it should be this n—- ’cause he cheating on everybody. He cheating on every thing that moves, goddamn.”

Thompson was recently handed a 25-game suspension by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. He tested positive for both ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

As many people know, Thompson and Kardashian had an on-again, off-again romantic relationship for many years that was marred by multiple cheating scandals from Thompson. They have two kids together and appear to be on good terms currently.

After not playing in the NBA during the 2022-23 regular season, Thompson inked a one-year deal with the Cavaliers in the 2023 offseason. He is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the floor in 36 games played with Cleveland so far this season.

The big man has played 10 of his 12 seasons in the NBA with the Cavaliers, who drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers during his time in the NBA.

Arguably Thompson’s best season with the Cavaliers so far came during the 2012-13 season, just his second season in the pros. He suited up in every one of Cleveland’s 82 regular-season games and averaged 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.

Fast forward to the current day, and the Cavaliers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. The team has won its last eight games and earned a dominant 27-point road win over a solid Orlando Magic team on Jan. 22. Sam Merrill led the team in scoring with 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the second-longest active winning streak of any team in the Eastern Conference at six games. Philadelphia hasn’t lost since it fell to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on Jan. 10.

The Cavaliers’ winning streak could be in jeopardy in the team’s upcoming game. Cleveland will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on Wednesday night. The Bucks own the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and just recently replaced Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers, who served as the head coach of the 76ers a season ago.