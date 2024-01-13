Donovan Mitchell gets hyped over leaked images of his new signature shoe

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell posted a hyped reaction on Instagram to the latest edition of his signature shoe being unveiled.

The shoe has a multilayered synthetic and mesh build and features large carbon fiber insets for added stability. It also has a circular traction pattern to help with lateral movement and making quick cuts on the basketball court.

The shoe’s exact release date has not been announced, as the most recent edition of Mitchell’s signature shoe came out less than a year ago.

It’s cool to see the Cavs guard get another signature shoe as his profile continues to grow in the NBA. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mitchell has blossomed into one of the best scorers in the league, and he made his first All-NBA team in the 2022-23 season.

A four-time All-Star, Mitchell is having another strong season in the 2023-24 campaign. He is averaging 27.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

According to Complex, if Mitchell’s newest shoe edition follows the same path in terms of when it is released as his last one, it should come out in the fall of this year. Cavs fans may have to wait until the start of the 2024-25 season to get Mitchell’s newest shoe.

Hopefully, Mitchell’s profile will grow even more before the release as the Cavs are looking to make a deep playoff run in the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Mitchell helped lead the team to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Cavs came up short in the playoffs, losing to the New York Knicks in the first round.

The team currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, which is impressive since both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have missed a decent amount of games. Cleveland has won four straight games to improve to 22-15 on the season.

Cavs fans can likely expect more updates on Mitchell’s new shoe once Adidas and Mitchell hammer out an exact release date.