Report: Cavs front office members wondering ‘why the hell people are even talking about’ possible Donovan Mitchell trade

Though rumors continue to persist that Donovan Mitchell will eventually be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, one Cavs insider said that idea is so far-fetched that some within the organization are wondering “why the hell people are even talking about the possibility.”

“My sources tell me that the Cavs have zero interest in trading Donovan Mitchell,” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said on a podcast. “They haven’t even thought about that. In fact, my sources tell me that there are members of this front office that are sitting here today wondering why the hell people are even talking about the possibility of the Cavs trading Donovan Mitchell.”

The idea that the Cavs might move on from Mitchell – or that the star is looking to play elsewhere – has only grown since a first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks last season. The Knicks are often the first team mentioned as Mitchell’s likely next destination.

Those rumors are given oxygen by the fact that the 27-year-old has yet to commit to a contract extension that would secure his services in Cleveland for the long term. However, Fedor said the Cavaliers remain steadfast in their desire to keep Mitchell and that the All-Star likes being with the Cavs and is invested in the team’s future. The guard is under contract through the 2024-25 season and has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

“The Cavs aren’t in a situation where they are even interested in listening to what teams are going to offer them for Donovan Mitchell,” Fedor said. “They’re not even considering that at the moment. Beyond that, and I’ve talked to Donovan about this multiple times, he is happy right now where he is at. He is happy being a Cleveland Cavalier. He believes in this team. He believes in this roster. He helped recruit George Niang and Max Strus because he knew after going through that playoff series against the Knicks that the Cavs, if they were going to take the next step as an organization, needed to improve their shooting and their floor spacing.”

Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavs after being traded to them by the Utah Jazz prior to the 2022-23 campaign. He is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in 25 appearances this season.

Though he has missed nine games that include some caused by a recent illness, the Cavs still sport a 19-15 record heading into their meeting Friday against the Washington Wizards.

In addition, the Knicks’ rumored interest in the New York native has reportedly cooled after their recent trade that landed them O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

It was thought that because the Cavs are playing without injured Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) that they could be willing to part with Mitchell with the season possibly heading toward disappointment. But the team reportedly has “zero interest” in trading Mitchell.

With Garland and Mobley on their way toward returning, and the Cavs still in the playoff picture entering the new year, it makes sense that they would want to hold onto Mitchell and do their best to improve on last season’s disappointing finish.