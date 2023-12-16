Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on devastating Cavs injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley

Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell recently spoke on the devastating injuries to two of the team’s best players in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Garland is dealing with a fractured jaw and is expected to be evaluated again in four weeks. Meanwhile, Mobley needs to have knee surgery and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Mitchell offered some perspective.

“For us as a group, we got to find a way to just — together,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. We got to do this together.”

He named Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Craig Porter Jr., Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro as players who are ready to step up.

“I’m not going to make it seem like we’re down in the dumps…we got guys now that are ready to go and step up and that’s why we made the moves we made….we got Vert, Max, Craig, Georges, Sam, Dean, Isaac, the list goes on and on,” he said. “We’ve got to do it by committee.”

Mitchell continued, addressing Garland’s situation.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland

Mitchell spoke about Mobley.

“Man, what he brings to our group, we’ve seen it with his absence through this stretch…talked to both of those guys, tell them to keep their heads locked in…biggest thing for us is just to do it together,” Mitchell said.

He also touched on his expectations for Porter moving forward.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland

The Cavaliers — who own the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference at the moment at 13-12 — are playing far from their best basketball at the moment. The team is riding a three-game losing streak.

It’s worth noting, however, that Cleveland’s three losses during the streak have all come against great competition. First, the Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic — who own the No. 4 seed in the conference — back on Dec. 11. Then, Cleveland lost two games against the Boston Celtics, who have the top record in the Eastern Conference and the league at 19-5.

Mitchell performed well in both of the team’s games against the Celtics, but his contributions weren’t enough for the Cavaliers to come away with a win in either showing.

In the Dec. 12 matchup, Mitchell finished with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 5-of-13 from behind the 3-point arc. In the Dec. 14 matchup, he ended up with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they have a very winnable game on the horizon. Cleveland will host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Hawks have really struggled to string together wins of late, as the team has won just three of its last 10 games. However, Atlanta did pick up a victory in its most recent game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

It’ll be interesting to see if Porter will get an uptick in minutes now that Garland will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. The rookie has appeared in 14 games with the Cavaliers so far this season and is averaging 7.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks
Report: Hawks in danger of missing multiple key players vs. Cavs
Cavs News
Evan Mobley and Darius Garland
Report: Cavs hit with double dose of devastating news amid flurry of rumors
Cavs News
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell gets brutally honest after latest Cavs loss: ‘Gotta pick this s–t up’
Cavs News
Caris LeVert and Evan Mobley
Cavs list 5 players on injury report for Tuesday game vs. Celtics
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?