Channing Frye makes hilarious request upon learning of Kevin Love’s willingness to retire with Cavs

Recently, Miami Heat big man Kevin Love admitted that he’s open to coming back to the Cleveland Cavaliers and retiring with the team.

Upon learning of Love’s willingness to retire with the Cavaliers, former NBA player Channing Frye made a hilarious request.

Me neither can I get a beer stand named after me? https://t.co/TZ6uV1tOcE — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) December 10, 2023

Love played nine seasons with the Cavaliers franchise. During his time with Cleveland, he earned two All-Star appearances and won a title with the team back in 2016.

His stint with the Cavaliers came to an end in February when Cleveland opted to buy him out. From there, Love signed with the Heat and is still with the team after he re-signed on a two-year deal in the offseason.

Across 16 appearances with the Heat thus far during the 2023-24 regular season, Love is averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

He is fresh off one of his best performances of the season against the Cavaliers on Dec. 8. In 28 minutes of playing time off the Miami bench, he finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three assists while shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

Still, despite the performance from Love, the Heat went on to lose to the Cavaliers by a final score of 111-99 to fall to 12-10 on the season. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers in scoring with 27 points in 36 minutes.

Miami’s record is the ninth-best mark in the Eastern Conference right now, meaning if the regular season came to an end today, the team would participate in the play-in tournament.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 13-9, which is the sixth-best record in the conference at the moment. Cleveland has won three games in a row and seven out of its last 10.

Surely, plenty of Cavaliers fans are rooting for Love to retire with the team one day. After all, Love has spent the lion’s share of his NBA career with the Cavaliers and accomplished so much during his time with the team, both from an individual and collective standpoint.