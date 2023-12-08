Cavs News

Report: Cavs receive inauspicious update on Evan Mobley ahead of matchup vs. Heat

Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Evan Mobley Cavs
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be without big man Evan Mobley on Friday night against the Miami Heat.

Mobley, who is listed as questionable for the game on Friday due to knee soreness, was not on the court for the team’s shootaround.

That’s an ominous sign for Mobley’s status, although the Cavs could be trying to rest the young big man to see if he can give it a go at game time.

Mobley has not missed a game for the Cavs this season. The 22-year-old has been a key piece of the team’s rotation, averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.

If Mobley can’t go, the Cavs could turn to Dean Wade, Georges Niang and Tristan Thompson to fill in for him in the frontcourt. Mobley has been a beast on the glass this season, averaging a career-high mark in rebounds per game, so the Cavs will need others to step up in that department if he can’t go.

Mobley didn’t appear to be too banged up in the team’s win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, as he played 37 minutes and finished the game with 16 points (on 8-of-12 shooting from the field), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Cleveland is only 12-9 on the season, but the team has won seven of its last 10 games. The Cavs are hoping to keep that strong play going against a Miami team that made the NBA Finals last season.

On the Heat side, Miami has already ruled out big man Bam Adebayo with a hip injury for the game. That should make things easier on Jarrett Allen and company down low if Mobley is forced to sit.

This season, Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He missed the start of the 2023-24 season with an injury, but he’s still played in 16 of Cleveland’s 21 games.

Allen should see a bigger role on both sides of the ball if Mobley doesn’t play.

The Cavs and Heat are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST in Miami on Friday night.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell says Cavs big man called him out for getting blocked while having 4 teammates open
Cavs News
Georges Niang Cavs
Cavs figures detail Georges Niang’s ‘passionate’ speech that has seemingly inspired team’s turnaround
Cavs News
Isaac Okoro Cavs
Isaac Okoro wants to be actor after basketball career: ‘I could be a serial killer’
Cavs News
Dean Wade Cavs
Cavs receive good news and bad news with latest round of injury updates
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?