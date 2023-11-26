Cavs News

LeBron James calls on NBA to address safety concerns with Cavs floor

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
LeBron James on Cavs floor
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted their former superstar LeBron James on Saturday, and his return to his old stomping ground was overshadowed a bit by the Cavs’ arena floor being deemed dangerous by some folks.

James was asked about the court and agreed that it should be addressed by the league.

“Yes, the league should look at it,” he told The Athletic. “They should address it.”

During the Cavs-Miami Heat matchup on Wednesday, Heat guard Dru Smith unfortunately injured his knee after trying to contest a corner 3-pointer by Max Strus. His foot landed beyond the edge of the elevated court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra ripped the floor design, citing how unsafe it is and that it is an “accident waiting to happen.” However, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has defended it, saying that his players are comfortable playing on the elevated floor.

Still, Miami has reportedly contacted the NBA league office to express its concern over the floor. Considering that Smith sustained a season-ending injury, it seems possible that the league will respond to it sooner than later.

Fortunately, no similar incident occurred on Saturday as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cavaliers.

The Cavs were also able to honor the hometown hero by presenting him a video tribute highlighting his scoring milestones, starting with a clip of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer draining his first shot in the NBA while playing for Cleveland.

While the Cavs would have wanted to end the evening with a win, Los Angeles secured a six-point victory, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis scoring 23 of his season-high 32 points in the second half. James added 22 points.

Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell’s 22 points, although the star guard shot just 4-for-18 from the field. Jarrett Allen had a huge game, putting up 21 points and 14 rebounds, but his performance wasn’t enough to lift his team.

The Cavs fell to 3-5 at home and 8-8 overall. Their next three contests will also be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Perhaps they can pull off some victories and rise in the standings.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Orel Dizon
Orel is a freelance writer who is passionate about the NBA. He has followed the league since the late '90s and found increased interest in it in 2003 – when an 18-year-old prodigy from Akron, Ohio took the league by storm.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Donovan Mitchell expresses frustration over misconception spreading about Cavs court after Dru Smith’s season-ending injury
Cavs News
Craig Porter Jr. Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff says Craig Porter Jr. has earned chance to be permanent part of Cavs rotation
Cavs News
Dru Smith Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra rips ‘dangerous floor’ at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after Heat player suffers injury vs. Cavs
Cavs News
NBA Black Lives Matter
Donovan Mitchell says NBA players’ powerful meeting in bubble changed dynamic of 2020 presidential election
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?