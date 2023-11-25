Cavs News

Donovan Mitchell expresses frustration over misconception spreading about Cavs court after Dru Smith’s season-ending injury

Michael Kaskey-Blomain
3 Min Read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is here to set the record straight.

After Miami Heat guard Dru Smith suffered a season-ending ACL sprain by slipping on the court near the Cavs bench during a recent game in Cleveland, many social media users claimed that Smith fell through a hole in the floor that was covered by a piece of paper.

Mitchell let it be known via Instagram that no such hole exists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Overtime (@overtime)

Donovan Mitchell Cavs

Mitchell is correct in pointing out the fact that there’s no hole. In reality, the court is slightly elevated, and as a result, there is a ledge outside of the playing area. When Smith landed after trying to contest a corner 3-point attempt, his foot slipped off the playing surface underneath Cleveland’s bench and over the ledge.

It’s certainly an unfortunate injury, but it wasn’t the result of a hole or any other issue with the court. However, it is fair to question the court’s design given the apparent potential for injury. After all, most other NBA courts don’t feature such a drop-off. Perhaps the Cavaliers will look into a change in the future in order to avoid the potential of other injuries like the one Smith suffered.

Mitchell missed the game against the Heat — and Cleveland’s three games prior — due to a hamstring issue. It’s also no guarantee that he’ll play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, though the Cavs are hoping that he will be back in action soon. The star guard has appeared in 10 games for the Cavs on the season and averaged 29.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds in 36.2 minutes per performance.

Cleveland was able to win three out of the four games that Mitchell missed recently and has won four out of its last five overall. After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Cavs have started to play better basketball lately, and they will look to continue that trend.

The Cavaliers’ next four games, including the matchup with the Lakers, will take place in Cleveland, which could be beneficial. The Cavs are just 3-4 at home so far this season, but this home stand will provide an excellent opportunity for them to improve upon that mark. Hopefully, no other court-related injuries are sustained during the stretch.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Michael is a veteran NBA writer and reporter who has been covering the league since LeBron James' first stint with the Cavaliers. He has previously written for outlets including Philly.com, 247 Sports and CBS Sports.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Craig Porter Jr. Cavs
J.B. Bickerstaff says Craig Porter Jr. has earned chance to be permanent part of Cavs rotation
Cavs News
Dru Smith Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra rips ‘dangerous floor’ at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after Heat player suffers injury vs. Cavs
Cavs News
NBA Black Lives Matter
Donovan Mitchell says NBA players’ powerful meeting in bubble changed dynamic of 2020 presidential election
Cavs News
Tristan Thompson Cavs
Tristan Thompson on subbing in to guard Joel Embiid on final play of regulation: ‘Do what I do’
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?