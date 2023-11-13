Report: De’Aaron Fox could make return for Kings vs. Cavs

Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29.

But there’s reportedly a chance that the floor general will make his return to the court in Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sacramento Kings All-Star De’Aaron Fox is expected to return to lineup as soon as tonight vs. Cavaliers, or Wednesday at Lakers, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Fox has missed last five games due to a sprained ankle. He was a full participant in today’s shootaround. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2023

In just three appearances for the Kings this season, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The Kings have managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings despite being without arguably their best player for the past two-plus weeks. The team owns a solid 4-4 record and has won its last two games.

Sacramento beat the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime on Nov. 8 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in an In-Season Tournament matchup on Nov. 10.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are fresh off a road victory against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 11. Wing Caris LeVert spearheaded an impressive offensive showing for Cleveland, seeing as how he finished with a team-high 22 points off the bench and shot 8-of-18 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

The win marked Cleveland’s second win against the Warriors so far this season. The Cavaliers also beat Golden State by 11 points at home on Nov. 5.

While the Cavaliers already have two impressive wins against the Warriors, they also have several ugly losses under their belt. Namely, Cleveland lost to the New York Knicks at home by 18 points on Oct. 31.

The team really struggled to score the ball efficiently against New York, as the Cavaliers converted just 39.1 percent of their field-goal attempts and 26.3 percent of their 3-point attempts for the game.

Donovan Mitchell was Cleveland’s leading scorer. He scored 26 points while shooting 11-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

If Fox is available to play for the Kings on Monday, his presence will make it that much harder for the Cavaliers to come away with a win. Cleveland will take on the Trail Blazers on the road on Nov. 15 after playing the Kings.