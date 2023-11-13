Cavs Rumors

Report: De’Aaron Fox could make return for Kings vs. Cavs

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox has been sidelined since injuring his ankle in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29.

But there’s reportedly a chance that the floor general will make his return to the court in Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In just three appearances for the Kings this season, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

The Kings have managed to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings despite being without arguably their best player for the past two-plus weeks. The team owns a solid 4-4 record and has won its last two games.

Sacramento beat the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime on Nov. 8 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in an In-Season Tournament matchup on Nov. 10.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are fresh off a road victory against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 11. Wing Caris LeVert spearheaded an impressive offensive showing for Cleveland, seeing as how he finished with a team-high 22 points off the bench and shot 8-of-18 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.

The win marked Cleveland’s second win against the Warriors so far this season. The Cavaliers also beat Golden State by 11 points at home on Nov. 5.

While the Cavaliers already have two impressive wins against the Warriors, they also have several ugly losses under their belt. Namely, Cleveland lost to the New York Knicks at home by 18 points on Oct. 31.

The team really struggled to score the ball efficiently against New York, as the Cavaliers converted just 39.1 percent of their field-goal attempts and 26.3 percent of their 3-point attempts for the game.

Donovan Mitchell was Cleveland’s leading scorer. He scored 26 points while shooting 11-of-20 from the floor and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

If Fox is available to play for the Kings on Monday, his presence will make it that much harder for the Cavaliers to come away with a win. Cleveland will take on the Trail Blazers on the road on Nov. 15 after playing the Kings.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

Cavs Nation Buzz

Emoni Bates Cavs
5 reasons the Cavs struck gold with rookie Emoni Bates
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell Cavs
5 keys for Cavs to beat Knicks in Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Editorials
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen
3 reasons why Cavs have good shot at beating out Celtics, Bucks and 76ers for No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference
Editorials
Evan Mobley
Did the Cavs stunt Evan Mobley’s growth by trading for Donovan Mitchell?
Editorials

Cavs News

Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell and Tristan Thompson seemingly knew exactly what they were doing when they got Draymond Green ejected
Cavs News
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green goes off on haters after ejection vs. Cavs: ‘I am better at being Draymond than ANYBODY!!’
Cavs News
Emoni Bates Cavs
Kevin Garnett says Emoni Bates should be 6th man for Cavs, deeply questions how they’re using rookie
Cavs News
Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors
Donovan Mitchell’s mom called him 5 times after his altercation with Draymond Green in Cavs-Warriors battle
Cavs News

Subscribe to get your daily Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?