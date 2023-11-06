Stephen Curry shares how hard it is going against Cavs duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland

The Golden State Warriors’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers defeated the Warriors at home by a score of 115-104 to improve their record to 3-4 so far this season including 1-3 at home.

Cleveland’s backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland starred on the offensive end of the floor for the Cavaliers. The former finished with 31 points and seven assists, while the latter ended up with 24 points and seven assists.

Also, Mitchell shot an efficient 11-of-19 from the field against the Warriors, including 5-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

After the game, Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry shared how hard it is to go against Cleveland’s backcourt of Mitchell and Garland.

“Obviously Donovan and Darius are going to be pretty ball-dominant and they try to create,” Curry said. “But they put so much pressure on you even if they’re not getting crazy lobs all the time. The threat is there, and then you’re worried about both.”

Curry had himself a pretty good game against Cleveland on Sunday. He scored 28 points and went 7-of-11 from behind the 3-point line.

In seven games played with the Warriors so far this season, the floor general is averaging 30.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while converting 54.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 48.8 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The most points that Curry has scored in a game this season was 42 against the New Orleans Pelicans back on Oct. 30.

The Warriors really struggled to win games away from home a season ago, as they finished the 2022-23 regular season with an 11-30 road record. But Curry and the Warriors have played great basketball on the road this season.

Golden State owns an impressive 4-1 road record thus far with its only road loss coming against the Cavaliers.

The Warriors already have road wins against the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their road win against the Thunder was an In-Season Tournament game.

Curry and the Warriors will look to win their fifth road game of the season when they take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Mitchell, Garland and the Cavaliers, meanwhile, will play against the Thunder on the road on Nov. 8.