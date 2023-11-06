Cavs News

NBA fans applaud Jarrett Allen for kicking Draymond Green in groin during Cavs-Warriors game

Jesse Cinquini
Early in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Jarrett Allen kicked Draymond Green in the groin while going for a rebound.

Green still played 29 minutes for the Warriors and finished with 18 points, eight assists and three steals. But his production wasn’t enough for the Warriors to win the game. The Cavaliers beat the Warriors 115-104 and snapped their winning streak of five games.

Allen chipped in 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers in the win.

In light of the incident between Allen and Green, many NBA fans have sided with the former on social media. It’s worth noting that Green hit former Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams in the groin in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, which the Warriors went on to win in seven games.

Green himself took to Instagram to react to the incident between him and Allen.

Draymond Green Instagram

The 33-year-old is in his 12th season in the NBA and with the Warriors after playing college basketball at Michigan State University. In five games played with the Warriors so far this season, he is averaging 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and an uncharacteristically high 46.2 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Green has a history of facing off against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. He played the Cavaliers in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018. In three of those four NBA Finals series, Green and the Warriors came out on top.

But Green and the Warriors lost to LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the Cavaliers in seven games in the 2016 NBA Finals in what was one of the greatest playoff comebacks in NBA history. The Warriors held a 3-1 series lead at one point but proceeded to lose the final three games of the series.

It’s understandable as to why so many NBA fans have sided with Allen and not Green, as the latter is a pretty polarizing figure.

Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer at SB Nation’s CelticsBlog and The Knicks Wall.

