Report: Cavs get hit with more negative injury news as game vs. Knicks gets closer

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers ruled out point guard Darius Garland, big man Jarrett Allen and guard Ty Jerome for the team’s game against the New York Knicks.

The team got hit with even more negative injury news on Tuesday, seeing as how wing Caris LeVert was added to the injury report and is questionable to play against the Knicks with a hamstring injury.

LeVert starred in Cleveland’s game against point guard Tyrese Halliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 28. He scored 31 points and dished out eight assists for the Cavaliers in a game they lost 125-113. Plus, he converted 12 of his 28 shots from the field and four of his 10 3-point attempts.

In three games played with the Cavaliers so far during the 2023-24 regular season, his third season in Cleveland, the 29-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game.

The Cavaliers re-signed LeVert to a two-year, $32 million deal in the offseason after he averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from behind the 3-point arc in 74 appearances with the team during the 2022-23 regular season.

Before joining the Cavaliers, LeVert played for the Brooklyn Nets and Pacers, who drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. The Pacers traded LeVert to the Cavaliers back in February of 2022 in exchange for point guard Ricky Rubio and draft picks.

The Cavaliers have had a rocky start to the season from a collective standpoint. They own a 1-2 record with losses to the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Their one win so far came against the Nets in their regular-season opener on Oct. 25. Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell as well as Max Strus each scored 27 points for Cleveland in the win.

If LeVert is unable to play for the Cavaliers on Tuesday along with Garland, Allen and Jerome, it might be tough for the Cavaliers to pull off a win, even though they will be at home. Unfortunately, they have arguably been bit by the injury bug harder than any other NBA team to start the new season.

